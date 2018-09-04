Sex doll brothel wey dem just open dey fully booked for weeks

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di doll cost up to €2,000 (£1,800) each.

Italy first sex doll brothel don dey fully booked for weeks immediately afta dem open am for one secret location inside Turin on September 3.

LumiDolls Torino dey chargs €80 (£72) for half-hour session wit silicon doll.

Customers fit choose from seven different female dolls and one male doll wey dem call Alessandro wit penis wey pesin fit adjust from five to seven inches.

Di brothel wey na one Spanish company dey run am and wey get branches for Moscow and Barcelona tell tori pipo Wired say:

"We don dey booked out for weeks, save for just few small exceptions."

'We get customers wey also don booked from Venice and most of dem choose di morning or afternoon for dia appointment.'

Dem add say pipo dey also come ask dem question about to host bachelor parties.

Customer dey use di dolls for special rooms wey get bed, bathroom and TV screen wey dey show blue film.

After customer don use di doll finish, dem go come wash am well-well for two hours.

Customers na go choose di kind of cloths di doll go wear and di kind of position dem want make di doll pose.

Di Brothel say "di positions dem fit take dey many, almost all di ones inside di Kamasutra (wey be di Indian book of sexual position)."

For Italy, brothels wey human being dey as ashawo dey illegal but sex work no be crime crime for dia.

Di law no contain any punishment for sex wit sex dolls wey no be human being.