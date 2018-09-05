Image copyright Reuters Image example China also give many African kontris $60bn loan

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say no be true say all di projects wey Chinese goment dey sponsor na "debt trap".

Buhari wey bin dey China for di 2018 Beijing Summit of di Forum on Africa-China Cooperation, say some project wey di Asian kontri wan don do through #FOCAC money say dem don aldreay do dem.

"We don complete and start di West Africa first urban rail system, wey reach 500m dollars, for Abuja. Before dat wan na di 180km rail line wey connect Abuja and Kaduna, wey dem complete and commission for 2016, and wey don dey run well since den," di President tok.

President Buhari just collect new loan of 328m dollars from China.

Critics don tok say di 328m dollars loan na debt trap and anoda way to pafuka Nigeria economy. But Buhari say di money dem dey needed to build tins for di kontri.

"I dey happy to announce say through Nigeria collabo wit China through #FOCAC wey don do some kain projects wey reach 5bn dollars, over di last three years," im add.

Buhari come assure Nigerians say di projects go pay for demself and say e no go tey before dem begin make profit.