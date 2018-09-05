Police arrest Nigeria parents wey dia pikin die sake of 40-days dry fasting

Image copyright BBC Pidgin

America police don arrest two Nigeria parents Titilayo and Kehinde Omosebi after dia 15-years-old pikin die sake of say dem dey fast.

Papa of di boy, Kehinde na im use e leg waka go police station go report say im son, Ayanfe Omosebi, don die.

Reedsburg Police for Wisconsin reveal for dia Facebook page say "wen dem go di house of Omosebi dem find Ayanfe wey don die and anoda 11-years-old pikin wey don lose weight."

Dem also find "48-years-old Titilayo wey bin still dey alive as dem rush dem go hospital, but she no gree make dem treat her sake of her religious belief."

Di late Ayanfe papa tell police say "im be minister for Cornerstone Reformation Ministries and im and e family start fasting on July 19 2018 as dem plan to do am for 40 days."

Police don take di 11-years-old pikin into custody and dem don send Kehinde and Titilayo to Sauk County Jail.