BBC presenter Rachael Bland wey bin get breast cancer don die

Image example Blank bin post for twitter say she get few days to live

BBC presenter Rachael Bland die on Wednesday for di age of 40 years, almost two years afta doctor find out say she get breast cancer.

Her family confam say she die peacefully for house for early in di morning.

Skip Twitter post by @Rachael_Hodges Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 5, 2018

"She be great broadcaster wey get correct talent and much loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, di one wey dey important to her, mama to her precious little Freddie." Rachael husband, Steve tok for one statement afta di announcement.

E describe Rachael as pesin wey dey "perfect in every way" and add say"we go miss her more than words go fit tok".

Rachael na newsreader and presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live, her voice dey familiar to plenti pipo and she don win praise for podcast about cancer wey she join host and wey be You, Me and di Big C.

Image example Bland co-host You, Me and di Big C wit Lauren Mahon and Deborah James

On Monday wey be 3 September, she bin wtite for twitter say she get just days to live.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @Rachael_Hodges In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

Rachael also document her battle wit di disease for one award-winning blog.

For August, she tok say she dey write memoir to leave for her two-year-old son Freddie as "love letter to my beautiful boy", wey she go miss im third birthday.

Rachael begin her BBC career more than 15 years ago as Rachael Hodges and later marry fellow BBC journalist Steve Bland for 2013.

Image copyright INSTAGRAM: BIGCLITTLEME Image example Rachael wit her son Freddie

BBC Director General Tony Hall say:

"Rachael na popular and inspiring journalist. Everyone dey touched by her courage and dignity. "

Many listeners and staff all ova BBC go miss her well-well. Our sympathies dey go out to her family and many friends for dis difficult time."

Dem diagnose say Rachael get primary triple-negative breast cancer for November 2016 afta dem find one lump under her arm.

She begin chemotherapy just afta Christmas dat year, do operation wey dem call mastectomy di following July and go for immunotherapy clinical trial dis May, but di cancerdon already spread go too far for her to stay on dat treatment.

Image copyright RACHAEL BLAND Image example Rachael Bland wit her husband Steve

Pipo for social media and oda places don dey send messages wen dem hear di news say Rachael don die.

Skip Twitter post by @mrdanwalker It’s incredibly sad but I find @Rachael_Hodges so inspiring. Diagnosed with cancer but she convinces @bbc5live to make the #YouMeBigC podcast and, almost singlehandedly, changes the conversation and has a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people she’ll never meet. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 5, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @damekellyholmes I am only liking this as I want to respect what you have written. It feels strange to be pressing like on something so sad. 💔Rachael has done more for awareness then anyone and for that people are truly grateful. My heart and love goes out to all of your family 💜💕so sorry 😕 — Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) September 5, 2018