BBC presenter Rachael Bland wey bin get breast cancer don die
BBC presenter Rachael Bland die on Wednesday for di age of 40 years, almost two years afta doctor find out say she get breast cancer.
Her family confam say she die peacefully for house for early in di morning.
"She be great broadcaster wey get correct talent and much loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, di one wey dey important to her, mama to her precious little Freddie." Rachael husband, Steve tok for one statement afta di announcement.
E describe Rachael as pesin wey dey "perfect in every way" and add say"we go miss her more than words go fit tok".
- 6 food wey you dey chop wey fit give you cancer
- Cancer blood test: Nigerian Doctors dey happy
- 28 African countries no get cancer machine - IAEA
Rachael na newsreader and presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live, her voice dey familiar to plenti pipo and she don win praise for podcast about cancer wey she join host and wey be You, Me and di Big C.
On Monday wey be 3 September, she bin wtite for twitter say she get just days to live.
Rachael also document her battle wit di disease for one award-winning blog.
For August, she tok say she dey write memoir to leave for her two-year-old son Freddie as "love letter to my beautiful boy", wey she go miss im third birthday.
Rachael begin her BBC career more than 15 years ago as Rachael Hodges and later marry fellow BBC journalist Steve Bland for 2013.
BBC Director General Tony Hall say:
"Rachael na popular and inspiring journalist. Everyone dey touched by her courage and dignity. "
Many listeners and staff all ova BBC go miss her well-well. Our sympathies dey go out to her family and many friends for dis difficult time."
Dem diagnose say Rachael get primary triple-negative breast cancer for November 2016 afta dem find one lump under her arm.
She begin chemotherapy just afta Christmas dat year, do operation wey dem call mastectomy di following July and go for immunotherapy clinical trial dis May, but di cancerdon already spread go too far for her to stay on dat treatment.
Pipo for social media and oda places don dey send messages wen dem hear di news say Rachael don die.