Matsi, Mama and Karama na di name wey di pipo for Bagudo Local goment area for Kebbi state, north-west Nigeria give di three elephant wey loss enter di state.

Wen di elephants first show for Kebbi one week ago, 28 August for Koko Besse LGA, e first be like say dem go soon find dia way to Benin Republic but no be so.

One week after di three never still waka comot.

Matsi (Disturb) wey dem give dat name because e like to make noise no gree comot Ganten Fadama area while Mama (mum) and her pikin Karama (small), tanda for Ganten Tudu.

According to Kebbi state goment, evri year, plenti elephant dey waka for forest around Kainji, Republic of Benin and Niger but no be all of dem dey lucky.

For di same Kebbi last year, dem catch one elephant for area, video as dem kill am, come cari di tusk go give di governor Abubakar Bagudu dey proud say dem defend area well-well from di elephant.

Di govnor no take am and e threaten dem wit prison say dem break environment law.

Dis time though dem no wait to epp di elephants dem.

Governor Bagudu don even give dem accolade say dem do well-well.

Sabi pipo say di number of elephant wey dey Africa before reach 26 million but now, e no even reach 500,000 again.

Di situation even worse for West Africa, including Nigeria.

Di illegal sale of dia tusk for ivory no dey epp mata and to make mata worse, as population dey grow and forest dey disappear, di animals dey damage farms wey don replace dia land.

Early dis year, social media catch fire wen one hunter kill one elephant for Idanre, Ondo state for southwest of di kontri.

But for di three Kebbi elephants, dem dey safe for now, coast clear.

Special Assistant on new media to Kebbi state govnor Aisha Augie-Kuta, tell BBC Pidgin say Kebbi pipo dey happy to host dem.

"We dey in touch wit Benin Republic and Niger, for now we dey keep dem alive, we wan find out if dem come from any reserve." Na so Augie-Kuta tok.