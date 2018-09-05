Image copyright @BashirAhmaad Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari supporters on Wednesday pay for di N45.5 million Naira expression of interest and presidential nomination forms for am to contest di 2019 Nigeria presidential election.

Members of di group wey call demself Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network meet di National Chairman of di ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, for di party national secretariat, for Abuja to buy di form.

Dem no support media player for your device "Buhari dey run for 2nd term na fever be dat"

National coordinator of di group, Sunnisi Musa, say President Buhari no get di money but get enough goodwill and na dat message wey di members of di group carry go di APC Secretariat.