Image copyright RIGHTS Image example Sanusi Musa say politician kobo no enta di money

Leader of di Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) wey buy presidential contest form for President Muhammdu Buhari, Barrister Sanusi Musa don explain to BBC Pidgin why e take dis decision despite many young pipo wey say dis na dia turn.

Musa say im believe be say leadership suppose be based on wetin you fit offer and not your age so make young pipo no vex as President Buhari na im be di man wey don prove say e get wetin Nigeria need.

For 2014 President Muhammadu Buhari pay N27 million for di expression of interest and nomination form, e bin complain dat time say di money too much.

Dis time, e no reach one day afta di ruling All Progressive Progress party (APC) start to dey sell di form wen di group waka go di national secretariat for Abuja to buy am.

"I don meet many young pipo and di truth be say dem neva ready for di top positions for di kontri. Just because you be young man no mean say dem go cari position give you, you have to show wetin you fit do and unfortunately our young pipo never ready."

"Anytime I dey discuss dis with dem (young pipo) dem dey always give me example of Emmanuel Macron of France but di tin be say go check Macron CV before e contest, no be small things, e don hold positions like Senator and minister first." Na so Musa tok.

Musa also yarn say make young pipo go get various experiences first before dem go think of president, say im support for Buhari na because say na im be di best.

Di group wey buy presidential form for Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari say na one year e take for dem to take gada di 45.5 million naira.

Image copyright NCAN Image example Di youth dem say Buhari rule sweet dem for belle

'Na dem dey rush us!'

Tori be say no be only NCAN be di group wey ginger to buy di nomination form for president Buhari.

According to di official spokesperson for President Buhari 2019 presidential campaign Festus Keyamo, dem bin pass 100 group wey dey rush go Abuja to buy di form including rice farmers too.

Pipo don dey react ontop social media.