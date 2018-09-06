Image copyright ISAAC LINUS ABRAK

#Freeleah trend on Thursday all over di world for social media sake of 200 days don waka pass since Boko Haram katakata group kidnap Leah Sharibu from one school for Yobe, northeast Nigeria.

Leah na di only Christian school pikin wey follow for more than 110 girls wey Boko Haram militants kolobi on 19 February, 2018 wen dem attack Government Girls Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe state.

Boko Haram free di oda schoolgirls for March 2018 afta goment negotiation, but dem no release Leah.

On Tuesday, one British lawmaker Tom Brake go sidon outside Nigeria High Commission for UK to launch 200 hours for 200 days protest to free Leah.

Tori be say, di reason di militant group no gree release Leah na sake of say she no gree change her faith from christian to muslim.

Di trend for social media na for Boko Haram to sharperly free her and for Presido Mahammadu Buhari to act now now.

Wen BBC News Pidgin tok to Femi Adesina wey be President Buhari Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to know wetin goment dey do about di mata, im no gree tok anitin as im feel say "di tin na security mata."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Bring Back Our girls Campaigners say, even though Dapchi girls don return to dia family, dia future still no pure as Boko Haram cut warning give dem make dem no go back school.

Her papa Nathan Sharibu bin tell BBC News Pidgin for August say "im still get hope say im go see im pikin face one day."

Oga Sharibu say since wen im pikin loss reach now, im neva hear pim from goment or any yarns about di release of im pikin from anybody wey fit dey arrange her release.