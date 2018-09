Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians for social media no fit cover mouth as dem see foto of Nigeria Afrobeat star Wizkid wit supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Di two celebrities show side-by-side on Wednesday for di 2018 GQ Men of di Year Awards for London.

Ms Campbell win di Fashion Icon of di Year award for di event.

48-year-old Ms Campbell hold hands wit Wizkid wey she use 20 years senior for di venue of di event.

Di age difference, personality and evri evri na im Nigerians use take dey tok for social media as dem see di foto.

Sake of say Wizkid don do music collabo wit anoda Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage before plus say two of dem don appear togeda for public plenti times, na so Nigerians begin ask pipo to epp Wizkid make choice between Tiwa and Noami.

Even former beauty queen wey don become business woman, Dabota Lawson, follow chook mouth for di mata.

But no be di first time wey Wizkid and Ms Campbell dey hang out be dis.

Di supermodel show for Wizkid Afrorepublik concert for O2 Arena for London on May 26 2018.

Image example Ms Campbell climb stage to follow jolly wit Wizkid for AFROREPUBLIK festival

Dia waka no end dia. On June 16 2018, during Dolce & Gabbana Naked King secret show for Milan Men Fashion Week, Wizkid and Naomi Campbell hang out togeda wit oda celebs.

Two of dem even waka di run way togeda.