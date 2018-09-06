Over 300,000 pipo all over di world dey tok about wetin happun to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community on Thursday for India.

For Nigeria, Pamela Adie wey be gay right activist tell BBC News Pidgin say "wetin happun for India go soon affect Africa."

"India na di largest democracy for di whole world so wetin happun dia go waka enta get domino effect for oda parts of di world including Africa and Asia.

E don also show how Supreme Court for oda kontris don intervene on top mata wey concern LGBTQ rights." Pamela tok.

India Supreme Court cancel one 157-year-old colonial law wey no gree allow same sex relationship

India Supreme Court say homosexual dey legal. "Any discrimination wey concern sexual orientation mean offense of fundamental rights," Chief Justice Dipak Misra tok for im judgment.

"And once again di Supreme Court for India don decide say di laws wey make am crime for same sex dey unconstitutional, sake of e dey against freedom of association, right to privacy and e no surprise me, if anytin I dey happun.

"Na shine to oda kontris to tell our leaders, especially inside Nigeria say di laws against LGBTQ mata dey discriminate against pipo rights to freedom of association, right to privacy. E dey sad say na still crime for Nigeria for two adult of same sex to decide to nack."

Image example Pamela Adie na Executive Director of Equality Hub and she be LGBT Rights activist

Pamela say "I think say dis judgement for India go make gay rights activists to dey bold all over di world especially for Asia and Africa."

Wen BBC Pidgin tori pesin Daniel Semeniworima ask her how di LGBTQ pipo for Nigeria take receive di judgment, she say 'di tori dey sweet belle of di lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community for Nigeria, in fact na victory for human rights.

Afta dia battle for almost twenty years or so, India LGBTQ community wey be (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) don finally dey rejoice.

Di kontri supreme court deliver one historic judgement, wey strike out section 377 of Indian Penal Code wey make am crime to do homosexual activity.