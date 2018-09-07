Image copyright MyLoupe Image example Zuma rock for Abuja

Pipo wey dey live for some parts of Abuja, di Nigerian capital dey wonda wetin dey happun afta dia buildings shake small between Wednesday and Friday.

Di Friday own wey happun around six for early mor mor, make many pipo to enta social media begin ask wetin dey happun.

Another heavy tremor just occurred at 6.01 a.m. in Maitama, Abuja. Truth is, this seem like a warning for an earthquake. I think the authorities should do some scientific investigation or evacuate residents as a matter of precaution. — EagleEye (@bashiryusuf) September 7, 2018

Did you all feel this crazy big tremor just now 6:12 am in Abuja? Now this is getting scary. My house and bed shook! Felt 2 More smaller ones now. — Fantis Mo (@Fantiss) September 7, 2018

Just now. 6:11 am, I felt another earth tremor in Utako, Abuja. What is going on?? 😳😳 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) September 7, 2018

I just left another tremor. The house vibrated fam

Anyone else in Abuja feel this? — Hyenana & Hyerene (@MsEsohe) September 7, 2018

Two days ago I felt a tremor. This morning I just felt another strong one.



What's going on in Abuja? Bombs? Construction work? Earthquakes?



Someone should please tell us! — Ose Anenih (@Papadonkee) September 7, 2018

Abuja wey dey for di north central part of di kontri, na area wey get many rocks and small small hills dem.

For some areas for di city, many pipo dey do illegal quarry bizness, wey be say dem go dey break dis rock dey sell.

Wetin be Earthquake Tremor?

Earthquake Tremor na wen ground begin shake because of some kain movement and release of energy inside di ground.

Stress inside rocks underground from activity like mineral mining na one major cause.

Tremor fit also mean small earthquake.

Di areas wey e happun pass na for Mpape and Maitama areas, wia plenti of dis rock blasting dey happun pass.

Di Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) for di FCT, come tweet say make pipo no panic.

On 5th September, 2018 we received in our Watch Room, reported earth tremor in some communities residing in the FCT. Our Experts are working hard to determine the caused of the tremor with a view to advising the Government on What to do. — FctFema (@FctFema) September 6, 2018