Some resident of Mpape community no get roof over dia head again as earth shaki-shaki wey happun for di area don scata dia house.

Many of dem dey live wit dia friends or relatives while odas just arrange dia load for one side of dia collapsed building.

Most of di building wey di tin affect na mud houses and di owners dey count dia losses.

Abdulahi say na fifteen years ago e build im house and e neva tink say di tin go just destroy like dat.

E explain give say wen di groung make big bang sound, na so di foundation of di house come dey vibrate sotey part of di house fall down.

Na curtain e cari use cover some part wey break wey im and im family dey sleep.

"Some of us still dey fear because dis vibration and even some pipo don dey tink to comot for di area go back dia village."

Hasatu Haruna say wen she hear di loud vibration, fear just catch her, she tink say na world wan end.

Na so she shaparly go hide herself for her room and na later she gada liver to come out.

She say she still dey fear say if di vibration continue, plenti pipo wey dey live for di area go suffer.

Oluwafemi Samuel say since e dey live for di area, im neva hear or see anytin like dis before.

E say as tins be now, im no fit sleep well or get rest of mind.

E dey call goment to chook eye on top di mata.

Meanwhile di local chief for di area, Abubakar Gimba, say although di vibration don create fear for di mind of di pipo, goment and oda authority don meet to see wetin dem go do.