'Make una for abroad come back, tin don beta'-Nigeria goment

Nigeria goment don beg Nigerians wey dey stay for obodoyibo to return back home so dat dem go help build di kontri wey evri want.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, say tins don dey change for di kontri, as e tok to Nigerians for United States.

E promise dem say old ways don dey give way to new ways of doing tins.

Di minister travel go America to tok to pipo about new goment law wey tok say dem must first consider Nigerians wen dem wan give contract.

Oga Onu say Nigerians abroad dey send $22 billion back home evri year but e tell dem make dem come back home.

"Please we wan make una return home, e dey important. No be evribodi go return but some fit start to dey come back and dat na di koko"

"We dey tell you say tins dey change for Nigeria, dis na di message, na im make I come here."

Mr Onu say dem dey hear di complain wey Nigerians dey complain on top di way tins be for di kontri but goment no fit change tins overnight.

Di Presidential Executive Order wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign for February na to beta local content for di buying of tins wey get to do wit science, engineering and technology.