Holy water don kill 10 pipo, dey spread diarrhoea

Authorities for Ethiopia dey blame holy water as di tin wey dey spread diarrhoea for di East African kontri and don kill at least 10 pipo.

Diarrhoea outbreak for Ethiopia northern Tigray region for di last two weeks don also nack 1,200 pipo wit sickness.

Ethiopia officials dey suspect say na dirty holy water wey pipo dey drink from church na im dey cause am.

Na for di main general hospital for di regional capital, Mekelle dem dey treat sick pipo.

Tori be say na from river around di area dem for dey bring di water come wey dey cari di disease.

On to say religion popular for Ethiopia, authorities dey try to dey careful to yarn anyhow but local goment dey work with religious leaders to stop to use holy water for now.

Authorities don tok say di spread of disease dey under control but dem go continue to dey work until e disappear kpatakpata.