Ekiti state govnor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, don wash im hand comot di 2019 presidential elections.

Fayose tok say e no do again because as dem don tiff Ekiti governorship election from im deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka so, na wetin im wan face be dat.

Idowu Adelusi, wey be Fayose number tok tok pesin tell tori pipo say, ''Govnor Fayose don gree to bury im presidential plans because di ruling All Progressive Congress Party (APC) rig di last Ekiti govnorship election and we don cari di mata go tribunal.''

''So as tins dey, wetin dey wori di govnor pass na how im go help im former deputy Professor Eleka win for di tribunal instead of im own presidential plan''.

Na few weeks remain for Fayose to tanda for goment house as Ekiti state govnor before im hand over to govnor-elect Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Mr Fayose for follow oda ogbonge politicians like senate presido Bukola Saraki drag for president in 2019

Fayose na di first pesin wey tok say im go contest 2019 presidential election, even as di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don plan to zone am to northern candidate.

But since dat time for June 2017, tins don change, di number of politicians wey wan cari PDP flag as presidential nominee don reach 10 pipo.

Heavyweights like Senate President Bukola Saraki, di one wey dey dia before, David Mark, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso don alreadi mark dia name as 'present sir' for list of pipo to contest for president.

Adelusi also add join say as e be now, Mr Fayose never gree to support any of di candidates wey dey battle for PDP ticket.

''As chairman of PDP Govnor's Forum, im no support anybodi, Alhaji Atiku don visit am, Rabiu Kwankwaso don visit am and Turkai also visit am...''

Mr Fayose dey among opposition politicians wey dey also yab President Muhammadu Buhari goment and di ruling All progressive Congress (APC).