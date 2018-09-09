Afta 'ambazonia fighters' block road, governor stop waka for night

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cameroon soldiers near Nigeria border

Governor for Northwest Cameroon, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique don change taim weh activities suppose start and end for de region from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

Before now, de old taim be bi na from 9:00pm to 6:00am but now pipo go run back for house laik chicken.

No bi de first taim authorities di stop waka about for Northwest region since wuruwuru for Anglophone region di so so go before and turn to fight between goment and ambazonia forces.

But de new decision komot afta pipo weh deh suspect say na Ambazonia fighters block road for Akum 10km from Bamenda for night wen bus dem weh de di travel from Bamenda to Douala and Yaounde start dia journey for 9:00pm.

Passengers dem suffer Saturday night wen so pipo weh deh di call demselves Amabazonia fighter dig big hole block road, spoil motor dem and kill one driver.

Attack for Oku

For anoda village for Northwest region, Oku 80km from Bamenda, Ambazonia fighter attack and burn goment building and gendarmerie unit and witness say deh di sing victory song as deh seize gendarmerie motor.

All dis di wahala for Northwest de happen three weeks before elections for number 7 day for October and authorities say deh go put security for ground.