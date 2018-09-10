Obey court order and free our leader - Zakzaky supporters

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) don tell Nigeria goment say make dem obey court order and release dia leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and im wife, Zeena.

E don reach 1,000 days now wey dem arrest di Shi'a leader for December 2015 afta members of im organization jam security pipo for Zaria, Kaduna, wey dey north central of di kontri.

For 2015, di Shi'a Muslims wey dey march go dia headquarters for Zaria bin block road for Kaduna North area, sotay even Nigeria chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai and di soldiers wey dey waka with am no see anywhere pass.

Wetin happen next shake Nigeria after tori spread say army don kill hundreds of people, quickly bury dia dead-bodi for one big grave near Mando, Kaduna state.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Yola, wey be di chairman of Free Zakzaky campaign say goment suppose investigate di pipo wey commit di crime.

E also tok say "We dey beg di international community to help beg di goment to obey di order wey court give and release our leader without any condition."

Di group do event to mark di 1,000 days wey dem hold Sheik Zakzaky and dem say na injustice di way wey goment dey hold am for detention.

Oga Yola say goment dey try to put fake charge on Zakzaky and im wife head for one High Court for Kaduna.

E don nearly reach three years now since one Kaduna goment committee blame di Nigeria army say dem kill 349 Shi'a Muslims but up till today no soldier don receive punishment.

Sheik Yola also troway tuale give Femi Falana dia lawyer and and human rights and tori pipo wey dey support dem since.