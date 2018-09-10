Image copyright UN

Di bodi of former United Nations Secretary General Busumuru Kofi Annan don touch ground for Accra, Ghana capital for Monday evening.

Na United Nations plane bin cari di bodi of dia former oga come from Geneva, Switzerland capital.

Annan wife, Nane Maria and im pikin dem (Ama, Kojo and Nina) na part of di pipo plus UN officials wey follow am come for state burial wey Ghana goment plan to do for dia special pikin on Thursday, 13 September, 2018.

Skip Twitter post by @KofiAnnan The @KofiAnnanFdn can now confirm that Kofi Annan will receive a state funeral and burial in Ghana on 13 September, with memorial services to follow in New York City and Geneva at later dates. — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 27, 2018

President Nana Akufo-Addo, senior officials for goment and military go collect di bodi for Kotoka International Airport.

From di airport dem go move am go Accra International Conference Centre wia im bodi go lie in state so pipo fit see am till Tuesday 11 September.

Ghana announce last week say na for Burma Camp military cemetery for Accra, di headquarters of Ghana Armed Forces dem go bury Annan.

Di new military cemetery na wia Ghana dey bury military officers, presidents and ogbonge citizens wey don cari Ghana reach anoda level.

Image copyright Kofi Annan/Twitter Image example Kofi Annan Family

Tori be say Annan bin sick afta im return from South Africa to celebrate di 100 year anniversary of freedom fighter and former presido Nelson Mandela birthday.

Kofi Annan, di gentle peacemaker, wey bi di seventh and only black African UN Secretary General die for 18 August dis year for Bern, Switzerland capital afta short sickness.