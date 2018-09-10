Image copyright Getty Images Image example John Legend na di first black man to reach EGOT status

Ogbonge American musician John Legend don break record to become di first black man to reach EGOT status afta im win Emmy on Sunday night.

Dis one mean say Legend don join small group of pipo wey don win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wey many pipo dey consider as ogbonge performance awards.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice also reach EGOT status afta dem win Emmy for 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

Legend don join di youngest pipo to collect dis accolade.

America music songwriter Robert Lopez also reach di EGOT status, weeks afta im 39th birthday for March 2014.

Legend go turn 40 for December, wey mean say Lopez still be di youngest winner.

"Before tonight, only 12 pipo don win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony for competitive categories," na wetin Legend write for Instagram.

Legend wey don win 10 Grammys, one Oscar for original song Glory from di film Selma and one Tony, wey im win last year as im co- produce di play Jitney.