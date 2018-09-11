Buhari don tell Nasarawa gas explosion victims sorry

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey sympathize wit Nasarawa pipo wey gas explosion affect on Monday for Lafia.

Di presido for inside statement by im media aide Garba Shehu tok say im wish make "dis kain tragedy no happun for any part of di kontri."

Tori pipo Channels Television dey report say na more dan 10 pipo na im die for di explosion wey happun for filling station for Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, north central Nigeria.

Buhari dey call for di fire explosion victims to receive best treatment

On top dis explosion, 30 pipo also wunjure and dem don cari dem go hospital.

BBC tori pesin Abdullahi Kaura Abubakar wey go di station tok say some of dis pipo wey wunjure dia skin burn wella.

Nasarawa State Deputy Govnor Silas Agara wey visit di area describe di tint as "unfortunate" and dem go investigate di mata.