President Buhari fit don already get 'three million votes' before 2019 election

President Muhammadu Buhari fit don get three million votes, before di 2019 presidential election happun for Nigeria.

Na on Tuesday President Buhari accept di Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to contest di election wey one group - Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) buy for am.

Deputy Chairmo of NCAN, Chuckwuemeka Nwajiuba, say di group wey buy di Expression of Interest Form for di president na like three million Nigerians and say some of dem contribute small money like N68 to fit buy di form.

Im say di group strong mind to buy di form for di president because of how im dey take fight corruption, di fight against terrorism and di economy wey don bounce back.

Di president say belle sweet am wella say group of young pipo from different parts of di kontri, raise N50 million to buy di forms for am.

"I dey honoured today to receive youth from all over di kontri wey contribute to buy form for me," im tok.

President Buhari list tins im don achieve for office to include completed rail project and new ones wey dey under construction, goment support for farmers, including di fertiliser plants dem don rebuild, introduction of di Treasury Single Account (TSA) wey don reduce stealing for public service as well as give jobs and cash for poor Nigerians.