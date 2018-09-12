Kofi Annan funeral rites dey on for Accra

  • 12 September 2018
Kofi Annan bodi as girls dey pass di casket Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image example Ghanaians ffit visit pay dia respect till 13th September

Ghanaians still dey pay dia respects to Kofi Annan, di former UN oga wey im deadi bodi dey lie in state for di Accra International Conference Centre.

Na on Thursday dem go bury am and many pipo come to pay dia respects.

BBC tori pesin Mayeni Jones wey dey ground for di Accra International Conference Centre, post some videos of how tins dey happun:

But some pipo dey vex say why dem cover di casket, why dem no leave am open.

