Kofi Annan funeral rites dey on for Accra
- 12 September 2018
Ghanaians still dey pay dia respects to Kofi Annan, di former UN oga wey im deadi bodi dey lie in state for di Accra International Conference Centre.
Na on Thursday dem go bury am and many pipo come to pay dia respects.
BBC tori pesin Mayeni Jones wey dey ground for di Accra International Conference Centre, post some videos of how tins dey happun:
A funeral procession from Kofi Annan’s home state of Akwamu arriving at the Accra International Conference Centre where his body lies in state pic.twitter.com/XTtbJCCmpR— Mayeni Jones (@MayeniJones) September 12, 2018
Representatives from Kofi Annan’s home state of Akwamu perform funeral rites pic.twitter.com/lahV1hUEjU— Mayeni Jones (@MayeniJones) September 12, 2018
But some pipo dey vex say why dem cover di casket, why dem no leave am open.
I was only being facetious earlier about Kofi Annan’s funeral plan, we don’t need to see the body. But I understand the queries; we've always done open caskets. Why didn’t the government tell the public ahead of the time that we were going to get a closed casket?— Nana Ama A. Asante (@JustNanaAma) September 12, 2018
I have this theory that Kofi Annan‘s corpse has been cremated and spread somewhere in Switzerland and they have brought us an empty casket— gaudium (@_jerady) September 12, 2018
