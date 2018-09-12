Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) don declare say dem no sabi anybodi except President Muhammadu Buhari as presidential candidate for 2019 election.

Na di national secretary of di party, Maimala Buni, tok am as oga Buhari dey collect nomination form wey some pipo epp am buy for di capital, Abuja.

E say di National Executive Council of di party don alreadi decide say na di presido go rep di party for next year election.

Mr Buhari bin announce say e go contest again and on Tuesday, e collect di N45million form wey one group of young pipo, National Consolidation Ambassadors Network, buy for am.

Oga Buni tok say anybodi wey still feel like say dem wan challenge Mr Buhari for 2019 fit go dia office go collect di form.

E say dem bin give Mr Buhari opportunity to say e no wan contest, but as e don collect form so, e mean say na im be di party candidate.

Mr Buni say dis kain tin no be new tin for Nigeria alone, say oda kontris wey don advance sef dey do am.