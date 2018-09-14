Image example Wife of Nigeria president Aisha Buhari don dey campaign say di kontri politics must get more women inside

All Progressives Congress (APC) dey use moni to block women aspirants to run for political office, according to Princess Jumoke Owoola, wey dey contest for Ekiti State House of Assembly, for Nigeria 2019 general elections.

Owoola wey be activist, dey para say even afta Presido Muhammadu Buhari (wit im wife Aisha Buhari) assure dem for one Abuja forum say women wey wan run no go need to pay moni, dia party come change mouth to dey ask for moni.

Dis moni na for tins like nomination and expression of interest form, wey fit cost from N850,000 for House of Assembly reach N45 million for Presidency and even though APC dey give 50% discount for women, Owoola say dat one no reach - say e suppose be 100% discount.

"Di moni wey dem put ontop nomination form for female aspirant, na sometin wey some party leaders do, to frustrate women and discourage dem... as e be now for APC, only pipo with plenti moni or those wey get sponsor go fit afford am," hala Owoola wey dey represent Constituency 2 (aiyetori-Ekiti) for Ido-Osi local government are of Ekiti State.

Image copyright Jumoke Owoola Image example Princess Jumoke Owoola say No to di oppression of women for Nigeria politics

Some oda political party for Nigeria, like even PDP, no dey collect moni from women for forms, so e no dey clear why di ruling party, wey bin promise to dey progressive and change tins, no wan do di same full discount for women.

Wetin also no dey clear, na why APC no consider discount for young pipo, even afta di president don sign di 'Not Too Young To Run' bill into law.

But e be like say no be evri APC party for all di 36 states for Nigeria dey charge moni from women, as Owoola say evidence dey say di party chapter for Ebonyi State make nomination and expression of interest forms, free for women dia.

So, question be say, why e hard for oda states to do di same, instead of disrespecting di values wey di party don get from time past.

Even United Nations too don tok about how women no get mouth for Nigerian politics. According to di joinbodi, women participation for di West African kontri dey one of di lowest for di world.

UN say at least 35% of women must dey represented for goment if dat kain kontri wan dey progressive.