Image copyright Getty Images

Five prisons dem for Cameroon get about 88 minors - under 18 pikin dem weh deh commit small small crimes.

One of dem na 17-years-old weh fight land for Mfou Prison. E dey there with 513 oda prisoners.

"Ah fight, wound some pesin and na de tin weh e bring me for prison", de pikin tell BBC News Pidgin.

De boy weh e skin no look fain as e get some 'kam no go' some kana skin disease don make five moon for prison, and e no look laik say e go komot now.

Di 17-years-old win prize for essay writing competition weh NGO, Local Youth Corner organise for seven Cameroon prisons.

"Ah hope say dis prize fit go make ma parents dem see say ah really wan change kam see me and deh fit open ma case, ah fit also go back for school if a komot for prison", e tok.

Plenti pikin dem laik am di remain for prison for long and Mme Ngassa Tchatat Pelerine Flaure, President of Lawyers Without Borders Humanitarian of Cameroon say e no correct make under 18 pikin go prison with some hard criminals.

Image example Ngassa Tchatat, Lawyers without borders

Law for penal code tok say minor na pesin weh e bi below 18 years. Many minors di go prison because deh di tief, small-small crimes dem, Ngassa Tchatat tok.

Lawyers without borders for dia survey from May 2017 to December 2017, say 88 minors dem dey for five prisons dem for Cameroon, Bafoussam, Kribi, Yaoundé, Douala, and Yabassi. Cameroon get 123 prisons.

Deh don already komot nine minors from prison and deh di push goment for respect article 565 for criminal procedure code for komot de 88 minors from prison.