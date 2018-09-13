Why dem give dis 'Best Graduating Student' yam and fowl

Image copyright Chinenye Nwabueze Image example Di award cari prize of yam and fowl wey di student give im mama

Di Best Graduating Student for Mass Communication department for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State for southeast Nigeria, Best Somadina Nwabuwa, say im no bin dey expect di kain gift wey im receive.

Internet bin scata last week, wen foto dem come out of Mr Nwabuwa as im wear suit, hold yam for one hand and live chicken for di oda hand as gift dem wey im receive as best graduating student for im department.

"I bin no expect dat kain gift," im tell BBC Pidgin.

Di tori wey bin full ground na say na di department give am di gift, but BBC Pidgin find out say na one lecturer, Dr Chinenye Nwabueze, give as as im own personal gift.

BBC Pidgin follow di lecturer tok, and im say wetin make am give di student yam and fowl, na to make am understand di value of agriculture.

"Once student do well for my class, na wetin I dey use encourage dem," im tok.

"We believe say even if you go school, agriculture na somtin wey pesin fit fall back on.

"Dis na di number five time wey we dey do di award, and we don give tins like vegetables, egg, plantain, potatoes and watermelon wey dey compulsory.

"Di fact say best graduating student get yam, na im make pipo dey tok about am. E fit dey funny, but di boy don go global. We dey use oddity to announce di award to di whole world," Dr Nwabueze tok.

Image copyright Chinenye Nwabueze Image example Apart from di yam and fowl, e also get certificate

Di student wey im name na Best Somadina, say im happi sha as im win di award and im thank di lecturer.

"Di gift na to draw my mind to agriculture and I surprise sha.

"Pipo bin dey expect say I go collect gift wey relate to book tins, so wen I come get yam and fowl, dem begin laff.

"Di best price for be money na, and e for encourage oda students. Wen dem see pesin wey finish as best for im department cari yam and fowl, dem begin wonda weda I be native doctor. If to say I get laptop, or 500k to help me go do masters, e for make sense," im tok.

Wen BBC Pidgin ask am wetin happun to di yam and fowl, im say e give dem to im mama.