Di plenti tins you dey spoil wen you beat pikin

For kontris like Sweden, na crime to raise hand nack pikin

Depression, lack of self-worth, poor mental-health and anti-social behaviour na some of di tins wey to dey raise hand beat pikin dey cause for im bodi according to sabi pipo.

Dem say aside say di pikin go get problem wit im mind, to dey hama your pikin na green light wey you dey give am say violence dey okay.

Some oda tins wey dem say flogging dey spoil na say di parents no go bond wit dia pikin dem, dem go get poor mental health from wen dem small reach wen dem grow come dey anti-social join.

According to Dr Mary Bousted from National Education Union UK, although sabi pipo gree say true-true parents get right to set boundary so children go get good behaviour, children need to also feel safe inside dia home.

"We no dey tok say make dem dictate to parents how dem go do am but wetin we dey tok na say for 2018, to dey beat your pikin because you dey vex for am or as part of punishment no dey acceptable and no be something to defend." Na so Dr Mary Bousted tok.

For Sweden, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Ireland na crime to flog pikin

Some tins you fit do aside from flogging

Sabi pipo say di first tin to do wen you vex na calm down first, leave di mata den come back handle am wen your eye don clear. Dat way you no go quick-quick raise your hand.

Anoda tin you fit do na stand your ground. E no mata how many times di pikin no listen, come down to im level, tell am wetin you want make e do.

To dey give children dem option dey epp according to sabi pipo.

So instead of flogging wen your pikin dey play wit food for table you fit ask am, you wan chop di food or you wan comot from di table. If she no stop, cari am comot till she ready come back come eat.

Sixty kontris for di world including Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Portugal don already make am crime if you raise hand nack your pikin.

While kontris like UK dey reason di mata to ban am completely, some oda kontris like Nigeria neva get any Law like dat.