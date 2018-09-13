Image copyright Apple

Mobile phone giant Apple don release three new tear-rubber phones wey be di iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Di three new phones wey Apple announce dia release on Wednesday go work even faster dan di old ones.

So wetin dey inside dis new one?

Biggest Apple screen ever

According to Apple, dis new phones "na by far di most advance iPhone wey dem don ever create" and e go come in two sizes.

Di iPhone Xs get 5.8-inch and di iPhone Xs Max wey be di biggest screen ever wey Apple don create get 6.5-inch screen.

Na di first wey Apple go do two SIM phone

Anoda new feature wey many users of di phone go like na di new two SIM feature of both di iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

Dis na di first time ever wey Apple phone go use two SIM card and dem fit put data plan for di two of dem.

One go be nano-SIM and di oda go be digital eSIM, but for places like China wey no dey support eSIM, Apple go produce two different SIM trays for dem.

Dem no support media player for your device Meet di Nigeria teenage girl wey dey code

Dem don increase how di phone go fit sabi im owner face

Face identification, wey be di most secure facial authenticationn system ever inside smartphone don dey even "faster" according to Apple.

You fit unlock your iPhone Xs and Xs Max and access oda secure apps wit your face.

Di new iPhone Xs and Xs Max na di nost expensive phones wey apple don create

Which one be Memoji?

Di two new phones go feature di all new iOS 12 operating system wey go make communication dey easy and fun wit new Animoji and Memoji.

Animoji and Memoji na animation icons wey resemble di user of di phone and e go follow di user facial movement.

Di phone go dey available for pipo to pre-order from Friday 14 September.