Kofi Annan funeral: See foto of how Ghana bury di former UN oga

World leaders and royalty Thursday pay dia last respect for di burial of one of Africa ogbonge diplomats, Kofi Annan, for im home kontri Ghana.

Afta three days of mourning, plenti Ghanaians waka pass im coffin as dem lye im state for di capital, Accra.

Annan die on 18 August at di age of 80.

Image copyright Bukola Saraki Twitter Image example Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki and wife Toyin Saraki

Image copyright AFP Image example For Ghana red and black na traditional colours for mourning

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Annan body been lye in state for Ghana afta e land from Switzerland

Image copyright Other Image example Nigeria senate president Bukola Saraki and im wife, Toyin Saraki togeda wit former military head of state for Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar

Image copyright Other Image example Nigeria senator president Bukola Saraki and former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo

Image copyright Other Image example Nigeria Senate president, Bukola Saraki and former Commonwealth secretary general Emeka Ayanoku

Image copyright Other Image example Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and Nigeria senate president, Bukola Saraki

Image copyright EPA Image example Dem sing and dance for di burial venue to celebrate Mr Annan life

Image copyright AYO BELLO/BBC Image example Ghana traditional rulers come out in full force to pay dia respect

Image example Thousands gather for the Accra International Conference Center to mourn Kofi Annan

Image example Neighbors from Nigeria also dey present for di funeral

Thousands mourn Kofi Annan for Ghana ahead of en burial today

Thousands of pipo from all walks of life gada Thursday for Accra International Conference Centre to pay dema last respect to late former UN Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan.

Today be di final of a three day state funeral which Ghana goment organise to celebrate di life of Kofi Annan.

Kofi Annan do im best to win for Africa - Emeka Anyaoku

Chaw tributes pour out from en family, friends, UN, Ghana President en wife den odas.

En wife Nane Maria Annan describe en late husband as one who get irresistible aura which dey radiate warmth.

Although he no dey again, Mrs Annan believe say Kofi Annan "en legacy go live on through en Foundation den through we all."

Also current UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres during en tribute for di funeral service tok say "Kofi Annan be United Nations, wey United Nations be Kofi Annan."

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo also describe Annan also give glowing tribute as he describe am as man who be charming, cosmopolitan, modest, quintessential diplomat, consensus builder, peacemaker den polyglot.

Di late Kofi Annan die at age 80, after short illness for Switzerland in August of dis year. Dem go bury en mortal remains for di new Military Cemetery for Burma Camp, Accra.