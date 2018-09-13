Kofi Annan funeral: See foto of how Ghana bury di former UN oga
World leaders and royalty Thursday pay dia last respect for di burial of one of Africa ogbonge diplomats, Kofi Annan, for im home kontri Ghana.
Afta three days of mourning, plenti Ghanaians waka pass im coffin as dem lye im state for di capital, Accra.
Annan die on 18 August at di age of 80.
- I believe say change fit happun - Kofi Annan
- How Buhari, oda leaders dey give accolades and gbosas to Kofi Annan
See foto of Kofi Annan funeral:
Thousands mourn Kofi Annan for Ghana ahead of en burial today
Thousands of pipo from all walks of life gada Thursday for Accra International Conference Centre to pay dema last respect to late former UN Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan.
Today be di final of a three day state funeral which Ghana goment organise to celebrate di life of Kofi Annan.
- Kofi Annan: Ghana goment don announce burial date and place
- Kofi Annan body don land Ghana for final burial
Chaw tributes pour out from en family, friends, UN, Ghana President en wife den odas.
En wife Nane Maria Annan describe en late husband as one who get irresistible aura which dey radiate warmth.
Although he no dey again, Mrs Annan believe say Kofi Annan "en legacy go live on through en Foundation den through we all."
Also current UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres during en tribute for di funeral service tok say "Kofi Annan be United Nations, wey United Nations be Kofi Annan."
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo also describe Annan also give glowing tribute as he describe am as man who be charming, cosmopolitan, modest, quintessential diplomat, consensus builder, peacemaker den polyglot.
Di late Kofi Annan die at age 80, after short illness for Switzerland in August of dis year. Dem go bury en mortal remains for di new Military Cemetery for Burma Camp, Accra.