Image copyright DSS Image example Buhari don appoint Yusuf Bichi as new DSS oga

Yusuf Magaji Bichi on Thursday become di new oga in charge of Nigeria secret police.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari confirm oga Bichi as Director-General for di Department of State Service, according to Statement from di president office.

Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu announce for one statement Thursday night say Bichi go replace Matthew Seiyefa wey Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo bin appoint for August wen im dey do acting presido work.

Skip Twitter post by @NGRPresident STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:



PRESIDENT BUHARI NAMES NEW DG DSS



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved with effect from the 14th of September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS). — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) September 13, 2018

Yemi Osinbajo bin put oga Seiyefa as Acting Director-General of DSS afta im sack Lawal Daura for August 7. Lawal Daura, na close paddy paddy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di sack na afta di blocking wey security pipo bin go do for National Assembly.

For one statement wey dey come from president Buhari spokesman, di new spy chief, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, get experience for intelligence gathering, investigation, research analysis, and conflict management.

Who be Oga Yusuf Magaji Bichi di new DSS oga?

Oga Yusuf Magaji Bichi na ogbonge Secret Service operative wey from Bichi local goment for Kano State, northern Nigeria.

E attend Danbatta Secondary School, Kano State College of Advanced Studies and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where e graduate wit degree for Political Science, according wetin Nigeria Presidency tok.

Di new Director-General begin im career for security division for di Cabinet Office inside Kano, from where e join di former Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), wey later come be di present Department of State Service - DSS.

Oga Bichi don go through training for intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing for UK, plus also strategic training for National Defence College.

Di new DSS boss enta di work wit skills for intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management, According to di president office.

As im dey pursue im career, Oga Bichi don work as di State Director of DSS inside Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

E also don be di Director, National Assembly Liaison (National War College), Director at National HQ inside di Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection & Directorate of Administration & Finance.

E also don serve as Director for di State Services Academy.

Yusuf Magaji Bichi dey married wit children.