Tunisia di struggle for keep migrants weh deh di try for 'fall bush'

Africans especially Cameroonians di wan fall bush at all cost, some weh no drown for sea di end up for migrant centre for Tunisia as authorities dem di catch dem for near Libya or for coast.

Georgie Ngab, mami from Cameroon wan 'fall bush' for give e boy pikin beta education waka from through Nigeria and Niger land for Tunisia migrant centre but e final destination na 'bush'.

With pipo dia big big heaps for cargo on top bed, around e, Georgie Ndab wan komot for de only migrant centre for Tunisia 'fall bush' with e pikin.

"Ah make eight moons for Libya prison. Ah wan fall bush, for Europe for get good education for ma boy pikin, Ndab weh na 21-year-old Cameroonian tok.

For inside wan mingiri room weh e di chuck with heat sotei, e shiddon di pour some kana 'talcum' powder for baby Moses for relieve dis eight-month pikin e koroko skin.

"Ah thank Tunisia, but de kana situation for here no good and ma destination na bush, France, Ndab weh e waka pass through Nigeria and Niger for reach North Africa, tori.

E bi one of de 247 pipo with 15 pikin dem inside weh deh di stay for Red Cresent centre for dis southern town for Medenine.

Na de only place for stay for migrants weh deh enta Tunisia through mago-mago way as authorities di catch dem near Libya or near wata for de kontri coast.

De three up-stair house for wusai de di stay jam pack with pipo but na only half of de bed dem weh deh need'am dey with three kitchen and three bathrooms all man.

Francis Lele weh na anoda kontri man, Cameroonian, say all man di receive one kilo rice, three tin sardine and one bottle milk for week.

"Tunisia no di care for migrants fain", de 32-year-old tok as e tori AFP say e become slave for Libya where de force e for work for construction before e take boat for go Europe.