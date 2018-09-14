Kemi Adeosun don resign as Nigeria Finance Minister?
Nigeria local media dey report say di Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun resign on Friday afta almost three years for office.
- Kemi Adeosun 'fake NYSC Certificate': Buhari keep quiet?
- PDP want make Buhari sack Adeosun ontop NYSC certificate forgery
Madam Adeosun resign becos she feel say her position for office go cause wahala for President Buhari campaign for im 2019 elections, according to local tori pipo Daily Trust Newspaper.
Tori be say for July 2018, tori pipo Premium Times bin do investigate wey show say di minister forge her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
Up till date, Adeosun neva tok anytin about di accuse but e no dey clear weda na wetin make her resign be dat.
Anoda tori for town wey neva confirm na say she fit get plan to contest as Govnor of Ogun State, her home state, where she bin serve as Finance Commissioner under Govnor Ibikunle Amosun wey go complete im second tenure for 2019.
BBC Pidgin still dey try confirm di tori and we go update you once we find out.