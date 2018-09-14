Kemi Adeosun don resign as Nigeria Finance Minister?

Image copyright @HMKemiAdeosun Image example Kemi Adeosun become Nigeria Minister of Finace for November 2015 wit dis same certificate, according to Premium Times

Nigeria local media dey report say di Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun resign on Friday afta almost three years for office.

Madam Adeosun resign becos she feel say her position for office go cause wahala for President Buhari campaign for im 2019 elections, according to local tori pipo Daily Trust Newspaper.

Image copyright @FinMinNigeria Image example For 2011, Kemi Adeosun even use dis same certificate become Finance Commissioner for Ogun State south west Nigeria, according to Premium Times

Tori be say for July 2018, tori pipo Premium Times bin do investigate wey show say di minister forge her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Up till date, Adeosun neva tok anytin about di accuse but e no dey clear weda na wetin make her resign be dat.

Anoda tori for town wey neva confirm na say she fit get plan to contest as Govnor of Ogun State, her home state, where she bin serve as Finance Commissioner under Govnor Ibikunle Amosun wey go complete im second tenure for 2019.

BBC Pidgin still dey try confirm di tori and we go update you once we find out.