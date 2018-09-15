Abbassa Mireille na de only woman weh e write essay for Cameroon prisons

Image example Abbassa Mireille oda prisoners receive prize for essay competition

Abbassa Mireille win best prize for woman dia category for essay competition for Cameroon prisons, komot best for Mfou prison and na e bi de only woman weh e compete with 69-man pikin for write about peace.

"Ah no bi even get mind for take part for dis competition, but na pipo di ginger me and ma kombi advice me say make ah write, na for de last day weh ah write", Abbassa tell BBC News Pidgin.

E say e laikam and de tin di sweet e belle as as e bi de only woman for write and win dis essay competition.

For e essay Abbassa say e tok how peace no fit bi if work no dey for young pipo dem and if deh no include for goment.

Abbassa e bin be na logistician bin get problem for e work place and na so e fain e sef for Mfou prison.

"As school dem start so, ah no fit take ma three pikin dem go school, cook dem small chop, na dis wan di worry me pass", Abbassa tok.

Dis mami di also stress weh e check how e go komot fit back for society even if de skills weh e learn, for make handwork go helep e start life again.

Abbassa weh e don make two and half year for prison go komot afta six moons.

But, prison don do fain for humble dis mami weh e bi highup too much before. "Ah bin highup too much before and di look pipo down, but prison don humble me, na humility ah go take with me and prayer, ah no bi di pray before", e tok.

Oda pipo weh win de competition; Nkah Nelson Tanyi best prize, kumba prison; second, Nyetam Jean- Benoit, Kribi prison, third Chefor Sylvester for Bamenda prison.

For junior category, Takem Stephane Mario for kumba prison, Ouangara Stanislas, Douala prison, Ntouda Ateba Mathieu, Mfou prison.

Na Local Youth Corner, NGO weh Achaleke Christian Leke di coordinate organise de competition and na dem di try for change prisoners dia life make dem become entrepreneurs for prison.