''We dey say sorry unto Adeleke family bank account freeze tori sake of say na fake news'' - Dele Momodu Newspaper
Internet tori pipo, Di Boss, don say sorry to di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission afta dem spread fake news.
Di Boss wey longtime tori pesin Dele Momodu dey in charge, bin tok say dem do mistake afta dem claim say EFCC freeze di bank accounts of members of di popular Adeleke family wey include Osun state Senator Ademola Adeleke and im brother pikin, singer David Adedeji Adeleke alias Davido.
Di Boss tok say wen di tori first go viral for social media last week, dem confam di tori wit pipo wey dem believe suppose get quality informate on top di mata.
Dem even tok say di bank accounts dem freeze tanda for First City Monument Bank (FCMB) but now, afta dem reason am, dem don cancel di tori and beg di EFCC.
Na for Friday, 14 September social media bin catch fire on top tori say, anti-wayo police EFCC bin padlock di bank accounts of di senator wey dey contest di Osun state govnor election for dis Saturday, 22 September and im superstar nephew.
But on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren wey be di tok tok pesin for EFCC, say e no true.
Uwujaren tok say di tori na di work of pipo wey wan drag di anti-wayo police enta inside politics.
Uwujaren tok say, ''Dem don draw ear give EFCC on top tori wey claim say we freeze di bank accounts of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate for di opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) for di September 22, 2018 Osun State govnor election and im family members wey include musician David Adeleke''.
''Di Commission wan tell pipo make dem shenck di tori sake of say e no true and na di work of pipo wey dey try drag di agency enta inside di political battle wey dey happun for Osun state.''
Uwujaren still tok say, ''If anybodi still dey confused on top di mata, make dem no say no time dey wen EFCC freeze di bank accounts of any member for di Adeleke family.''