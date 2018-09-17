Image copyright Twitter/@IsiakaAdeleke1 Image example Senator Ademola Adeleke go contest di Sept. 22 Osun state governorship election

Internet tori pipo, Di Boss, don say sorry to di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission afta dem spread fake news.

Di Boss wey longtime tori pesin Dele Momodu dey in charge, bin tok say dem do mistake afta dem claim say EFCC freeze di bank accounts of members of di popular Adeleke family wey include Osun state Senator Ademola Adeleke and im brother pikin, singer David Adedeji Adeleke alias Davido.

Di Boss tok say wen di tori first go viral for social media last week, dem confam di tori wit pipo wey dem believe suppose get quality informate on top di mata.

Dem even tok say di bank accounts dem freeze tanda for First City Monument Bank (FCMB) but now, afta dem reason am, dem don cancel di tori and beg di EFCC.

Skip Twitter post by @DeleMomodu When news of the freezing of family accounts of the Adelekes was going viral, The Boss made a few calls to those who should be in the know and our source confirmed the story and even mentioned the accounts were in FCMB. We hereby withdraw it with sincere apologies... — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 16, 2018

Na for Friday, 14 September social media bin catch fire on top tori say, anti-wayo police EFCC bin padlock di bank accounts of di senator wey dey contest di Osun state govnor election for dis Saturday, 22 September and im superstar nephew.

But on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren wey be di tok tok pesin for EFCC, say e no true.

Uwujaren tok say di tori na di work of pipo wey wan drag di anti-wayo police enta inside politics.

Skip Twitter post by @officialEFCC #Alert The EFCC Did Not Freeze the account of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Sept 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election. None of his family members, including the musician, Davido was frozen as alleged in a number of news media. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) September 16, 2018

Uwujaren tok say, ''Dem don draw ear give EFCC on top tori wey claim say we freeze di bank accounts of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate for di opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) for di September 22, 2018 Osun State govnor election and im family members wey include musician David Adeleke''.

''Di Commission wan tell pipo make dem shenck di tori sake of say e no true and na di work of pipo wey dey try drag di agency enta inside di political battle wey dey happun for Osun state.''

Uwujaren still tok say, ''If anybodi still dey confused on top di mata, make dem no say no time dey wen EFCC freeze di bank accounts of any member for di Adeleke family.''