Nigeria R&B and Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage don hala at how one music promoter for Kenya abandon am afta she fly from Nigeria go di kontri to perform for show.

Tiwa bin travel go Nairobi, Kenya capital to perform for di launch of local reggae and ragga artist Redsan (alias Swabri Mohammed) tear rubber album 'Baddest'.

Afta she perform finish, for Monday wey she suppose cari waka fly back go Nigeria, she come see say di promoter no settle her hotel accommodation, no book motor to cari her go airport and di promoter phone even dey switched off.

Di singer para no be small and yan evri-evri for Twitter.

Tiwa vex as how di promoter disturb her phone like 'Ekpan fly' wit plenti many calls before di show and afta she don perform for di party finish, just fashie her and enta voice mail.

Tiwa Savage still shall tink about her fans even though she dey para on top wetin happun.

She also yan say Kenya na kontri wey she love and even wit dis bad experience wey don happun to am, e no go stop her to continue dey perform for her fans.

Redsan launch dia fifth album 'Baddest' on Saturday for Carnivore restaurant wia Tiwa and Jamaican dancehall star Demarco na di guest artists.