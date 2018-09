Image copyright @officiallindaikeji Image example Linda say di pikin name na baby J

Nigerian ogbonge news blogger, writer, business woman and former model Linda Ikeji don born baby boy.

Linda wey travel go obodo oyibo America go born her pikin announce di birth of her first pikin for inside her Instagram post dis morning.

Di new mama no waste time to let evri bodi know di name of her tear rubber pikin na Baby J since last week.

Ikeji, wey be Nigeria richest blogger, bin do baby shower last weekend for America as she dey wait for Baby J to show,

Psquare Peter Okoye, Linda sister Laura Ikeji Kanu and her husband dey among di pipo wey gbadun di party.