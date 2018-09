Heavy rain on Monday fit make mata worse for Nigerians wey flood affect

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis no be di first time wey Kogi State for north central Nigeria dey flood

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) dey predict say heavy thunder and rain go fall for most parts of di kontri on Monday.

According to di weather agency, heavy rain wey go cari thunder fall for di central cities of Yola, Bauchi, Ibi, Makurdi, Minna, Jalingo and Abuja. Di afternoon temperature for dis areas fit dey between 26 to 31 degrees then for evening e fit go down to 16 to 23 degrees.

Since two weeks now, 100 pipo don poof for dis flooding wahala for Nigeria. NEMA talk say Niger state na im get di highest number of pipo wey flooding don kill.

Meanwhile, di Acting Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services, Ahmed Mabudi say Cameroon neva release water from dia dams as some tori pipo report.

Image copyright Getty Images

Tori bin say Cameroon wan release water from di Lagbo Dam, wey go affect pipo wey dey live near di River Niger and Benue.

"We don tok wit di operator of di dam for Southern Cameroon region and we dey always do discussion wit dem," im tok.

"We get understanding wit Cameroon say dem must give us long notice if dem wan release water from di dam so we fit prepare well for any wahala e go cause."

"On Tuesday (last week) wen we tok, im say di water level for di dam na 12.1m, e get to reach 12.6m before dem start any release," im tok.

Im come tell pipo wey dey live for high level water areas make dem stay calm, say di Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adams dey in touch wit operators of di Lagbo Dam.