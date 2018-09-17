Banks go begin pay 10k fine for alert wey no enta - Central Bank of Nigeria

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Central Bank of Nigeria say any money waka wey customer do wey no go through and bank no send am back to di customer account within 24 hours, based on complaint of di customer wey send am, say di bank go pay fine of N10,000.

CBN also say any delay to make pesin receive alert wey pass four minutes go attract penalty of N10,000 per item wen di customer report. Dem say na from 2 October 2018 e go begin.

Dem also say wia pesin send money enta wrong account number, wrong amount, duplication among odas, and di pesin write say make dem reverse am within 14 working days, say e suppose happun within one bizness day.

"Wia money no dey, di banks or financial institution go sharperly notify di customer say dem don by mistake pay money into im account and provide proof of such notification to di pesin wey make mistake," dem tok.

Las las, CBN say di punishment wey dem don range so and odas wey dey before for di Nigeria Bankers' Clearing System rules still stand.