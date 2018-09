Cameroon musicians say companies di owe dem FCFA 4billion

Some Cameroonian musicians don waka go Prime Minister, Philemon Yang e office on Monday for tell e say make e fix dia problem for authors rights.

De problem for authors rights for kontri na say some ministers dem di want put dia hand for musicians dia moni.

De moni weh de musicians di ask na about FCFA 4 billion weh telephone, beer and oda companies weh deh di use music suppose pay.

"Musicians deh di die, de wan weh deh dey hospital, no fit buy merecin, and pay pikin dia school fees. Salary for musician na authors rights. Now we wan tell goment say we want weti bi we own", Ateh Bazor one musician tell BBC News Pidgin.

Former minister Ama Tutu Muna bin close de company deh e bi di check de rights di pay musicians, SOCAM. De company go win case against minister and deh say make deh bring back de company.

Since den deh di create different company dem, and last present Minister, Narcis Komi Moelle create company say musicians go get dia moni for two weeks but till now deh nova get dia moni.

Na de reason musicians waka go for front Prime Minister e office, den police say make dey cross road stand far from de entrance.

Den deh pick four of de musicians, among dem, Beko Sade, K-Tino and Jean Pierre Essome for go talk inside Prime Minister e office and odas wait.