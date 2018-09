Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram militant been kidnap Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa for March dis year

President Muhammadu Buhari don give assurance say im goment go work hard to free evribodi militants don kidnap.

Oga presido tok dis as im condemn di killi killi of Red Cross aid worker Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa.

Boko Haram militants bin kidnap Saifura for Internally Displaced Camp for Borno state, north east Nigeria wia she bin dey work for March dis year.

For statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release, di Presido say na evil wey don happun and make international partners join hand wit Nigeria to stop di killi killi for di kontri.

Im say, "goment of Nigeria condemn dis kain bad tin. No religion go allow you kill innocent pipo''.

Buhari still add put say, ''Saifura work for Red Cross, wey be charity organization to help victims of militant wahala."

Tori be say di militants don threaten to killi killi oda innocent pipo wey dem bin dey hold including Dapchi school girl Leah Sharibu.