Declaration of national disaster means say di mata or situation dey bad well-well

Di National Emergency Management Agency NEMA don declare national disaster for Kogi, Delta, Anambra and Niger states wey flood don cause serious palava and kill over 100 pipo afta heavy rain make River Niger and Benue to overflow.

Di oga for Media and Public Relations mata for NEMA, Sani Datti tell AFP tori pipo say eight oda state, na im dem dey torchligh wey include; Taraba Adamawa, Kebbi, Edo, Rivers, Benue, Bayelsa and Kwara states.

Datti wey say all dis states na im di flood for wori well-well, explain give BBC Pidgin di tins wey e mean for dem to declare national disaster and tins wey pipo need to know.

Wetin be national disaster?

To declare national disaster mean say di mata don scata well-well sotay water don pass garri and di state wey dis disaster dey affect no go fit handle evri-evri on dia own again and so dem need help according to Datti.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari na im dey give dis order to declare national disaster.

So wen di oga of NEMA, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja bin announce di order yesterday, na wit presidential approval.

Wetin pipo need to no

Sani Datti tell BBC pidgin say wen goment declare national disaster e involve so many tins but di man focus na to save life and to provide humanitarian support to pipo wey dey displaced for those areas, odas include;

All di pipo inside dis community wey dis disaster affect must comot dia shaperly. Oga Datti add say put even though some pipo go don comot from di area by dia own, some pipo wey no ready to comot must move out now wit dis declare order/

During national disaster, NEMA go arrange temporary shelter wey displaced pipo go stay afta dem comot dia domot and dem go tanda dia until wen di flood don reduce.

Wen dem declare national disaster, e dey give NEMA chance to work wit oda ogbonge stakeholders like security agency dem so dat dem go send dia staff from disaster unit go di area to go rescue and save lives.

Natural disaster also mean say support go dey for victims of dis flood as e be say plenti of di victims na farmers dem be, so dem go need to recover from di water wey scata dia farms.

Wen goment declare national disaster all di pipo wey dey stay inside dat community must leave there shaperly

According to oga Datti: "Di support wey NEMA dey give we no dey call am financial support instead we call am humanitarian assistant."

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari bin tok on Monday say e don approve release of three billion naira ($8.3 million, 7.1 million euros) to buy medical and relief materials.