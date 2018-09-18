Image copyright Getty Images

As Osun State dey prepare for govnorship elections on Saturday for south west Nigeria, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don give order say make nobodi cari phone, camera or any oda recording device enta pooling booths.

Plenti Nigerians on top social media vex say which kain yeye move INEC do so. Some pipo begin wonda how dem go come record pipo wey dey try do ojoro for elections if INEC no go allow phones again.

Pooling booth and pooling station dey different

Na pooling booth INEC ban phones and camera from, no be pooling station.

You fit cari your phone go pooling stations wey be di area wey di vote dey happun but you no fit cari am enta di pooling booth wey be di room wia voters dey go drop dia vote for secret.

INEC wan use dis ban to make sure say nobodi do ojoro for di elections. Some pipo wey don collect bribe from politicians go snap dia vote send am give di politician as evidence say dem vote for am. Dem dey call dis one "vote buying and selling".