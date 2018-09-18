Image copyright Getty Images

Spare parts dealers for Accra, Ghana no dey happy with President Nana Akufo-Addo unto claim say im goment don turn dem to sufferhead for dia business.

Di spare parts dealers dey vex say Akufo-Addo dey let dem suffer afta dem support di ruling party for 2016.

Unto dis sufferhead level, members of di National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association don declare protest against goment on Friday 21, September.

According to di Public Relations Officer of di association, Takyi Addo, di tax wey goment increase ontop dia market and di trading currencies wey just dey climb up evriday dey kill dia business.

"We bin think say Mahama (former president for Ghana) dey cheat us dat time. Vice President Bawumia promise us plenti plenti tins but we no know say dem just dey come to deceive us", Takyi talk.

Wen di Akufo-Addo goment release di first budget, di Finance Minister bin announce say dem go comot taxes ontop spare parts. But as tins dey now, di taxes don even increase and e dey affect dia business.