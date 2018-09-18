Image copyright Unity Foundation Cameroon Facebook

Awah Thomas Junior, Cameroon journalist weh military court bin condemn e for 11 years for prison now deh for hospital afta social media chakara for seka prison no bin wan lef e go hospitpal.

E don finally di receive treatment for wan hospital for Yaounde afta e don sick for long and prison bin deny for lef e make e get treatment.

Dis journalist weh e bin di work for one media house bin don get operation for head and e bi still need for get anoda operation.

Deh bin catch e wit claim say e get documents weh deh claim say e get connection with Anglophone crisis.

As Unity Foundation write for dia Facebook page, "Kondengui Central prison don finally give permission make we take Awah Thomas go hospital".

"We notice say e condition bad wen we visit for September 14 and we start procedure for komot e for prison," dem tok.

"We take e go Yaounde Central hospital and e di respond to treatment," de NGO write.

Also, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA for report say Awah Thomas get di suffer from tuberculosis and condemn de kana bad condition weh deh put some prisoners for inside Kondengui prison.

"We di condemn strong-strong de kana way weh deh di torture and no di care for health condition for some prisoners for kondengui", CHRDA weh e coordinator na Barrister Agbor Nkongho tok.

Dis centre put list for prisoners weh get eye problem, den, some with spinal cord problem form torture, some get partial paralysis and oda get wound with iron inside, deh torture some with current and na so dia back get marks.

CHRDA di ask goment make e respect law and rights for prisoners, make deh stop torture and all wicked treatment, make state give medical care for de prisoners weh deh list.

Awah Thomas komot for prison go hospital and, tori form Kondengui na say goment don sack de prison boss but e nova bi clear why deh move e from dis post.