Afta CHRDA, odas condemn ‘visa’ rules delegate say na fake release

As Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA condemn visa rules, delegate for transport for Northwest komot disclaimer say na fake release.

"Why you wan travel, who you wan go see, e name and telephone number na de new decision weh stakeholders for transport sector take, Northwest delegate for transport", Che Ngong announce for de fake release.

De release bin komot as pipo di run-away form fight and torture from goment and secessionist forces transport delegate say pipo dem weh deh wan komot from dis region.

If passenger no give correct answer if fit no travel and deh no go give e 'visa'.

Delegate for transport don say na fake release with rules say pipo much answer kwestion before deh komot for Northwest.

Dis wan na measure for secure and give protection for pipo, so apart from dia ID card for buy ticket deh go answer de questions and na decision weh stakeholders for transport sector shiddon take.

Resident for Bamenda laugh dis new rules and say na joke, and weti deh go do with pipo weh deh take private motor.

But de Centre for Human Rights and Democracy for Africa say dis new information na for poke nose for pipo dia privacy.

Afta de put de laws for freedom for waka for any part of de kontri, and oda international laws CHRDA say na invasion of privacy and freedom for waka.

De decision di komot afta weh Divisional Officer, DO for Buea bin komot stop pipo weh deh di run away from fighting for Southwest region.

But governor Okalia Bilai kam soften de situation for say make de population travel but say deh fit stay because measures dey for protect dem.

As election di kam close messages dem from secessionist di put fear for population and deh prefer for leave de regions dem.

Na so since las week pipo just di move from Bamenda and Buea laik say na honey bees.