Fuel price dey rise, cedi fall like mango, salaries no increase, but Bawumia insist Ghana dey work again

Macro-economic indicators dey show say Ghana dey B solid from S&P ratings but all that be nonfa sake according to organised labour sake of e no be about figures, people dema purchasing power be what dey matter.

According to economist den Policy Director for Trades Unions Congress (TUC), Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo di claims by di Vice President say growth figures increase so Ghana dey on right track no be correct sake of e no dey reflect on people dema pocket inside.

He further explain say all di growth claims dey come from di oil sector which no dey impact on ordinary Ghanaians.

People for Ghana vex government sake of recent fuel prices wey hit Ghc 5.10 for various fuel pumps across di country.

Fuel stations for Ghana start dey sell one litre for GHC 5 Cedis ten pesewas after di Bulk Oil Distribution companies (BDCs) pass on a hike in cost of fuel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who also push am on consumers.

Menerz for social media bore say why government no dey subsidize di prize of fuel give Ghanaians, despite say dis during di 2016 election campaign di New Patriotic Party criticize then Mahama government say dem be insensitive sake of high fuel prices on poor Ghanaians.

But Vice President Bawumia reveal on Tuesday say Ghana economy dey on di right track after recent Ghana's recent ratings by Standards and Poor which show say di economy grow from B - status to solid B, with stable outlook.

Dis according to am be confirmation say government dey on di right direction.