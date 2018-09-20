Cameroon election campaign moni don make some candidates vex

Image copyright Getty Images

Territorial Administration Ministry start give candidates for 2018 presidential elections moni for campaign but some candidates check say de moni, FCFA 15 million small and deh no take but odas take.

Some candidates for 2018 presidential elections don high-up deny de FCFA 15 million weh na first part for campaign moni say e over small.

Though dis campaign moni (kusa) dey inside election law for article 284 section 1, e bi laik say goment no di fix de amount with de candidates.

De second part s de law tok go kam afta elections and deh no di givam equal laik de first part but according to de votes weh e candidate get weh e bi at least 5 percent.

"We no go take that moni because e over small, make goment instead use de moni for solve population dia health problems", Candidates for PURS party, Serge Espoire Matomba tok.

E add say for criss-cross de whole kontri with de campaign team bi too costly and e estimate say e party go need laik FCFA 8 billion for dia campaign.

No bi de only candidate weh e high-up for take de moni, even CMR for Maurice Kamto, Franklin Afanwi Ndifor for CNCM party deny de moni.

Social Democratic Front, with Osih Joshua as candidate Cabral Libii and Univers party and ruling CPDM don take de moni.

De candidates no understand how deh budget plenti moni for campaign and deh di give dem dat kana small moni weh deh pay FCFA 30 million as condition for become candidate.

But Paul Atanga Nji territorial territorial administer minister say deh must repect law for give de moni.

Na for Saturday number 22 day for dis moon deh go launch official campaign, but Divisional Officer, DO for Douala don stop one candidate, Cabril Libii for Univers party for launch e campaign for Saturday.