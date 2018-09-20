Gunmen di ask for FCFA 24million for free Cameroon Bojoke chief, council chairman

Image copyright AFP Image example Cameroon Gendarme

Gunmen weh kidnap chief for Bojoke for Bojongo, Ekoh Lekene and retired police commissioner weh na chairman for e transitional council Anderson Lekene di ask for FCFA 24 million before de free dem and deh promise say deh go show dem for October 1.

Village for Bojongo get surprise visitors last week as gunmen weh deh suspect say na Ambazonia Defences Forces storm de village move for house to house di ask for moni.

"Ah bin just di shake wen deh enta ma house, laik say na dream de kana pipo weh deh tie some red cloth for arm and look laik some doty pipo beat we with cutlass tell we say if we call police we don die", one source tell BBC News Pidgin.

So na for morning we discover say deh kidnap Bojongo chief and chairman for traditional council and de whole village di live na inside fear now.

Family source say deh don ask for FCFA 24 million for free chief and council chairman for Bojoke, Bojongo. E happen say de chief and council chairman komot form de same family.

Now de gunmen don say deh go show de two pipo weh deh kidnap for October 1 and dis na deh day weh Southern Cameroons di ever celebrate dia kana independence day.

So de villagers di check say gunmen wan use de chief and council chairman for bargain.

Since Sunday, number 16 day for dis moon, goment forces still di search for de two pipo and just now deh nova see dem.

For some taim now pipo for dis area for Bojongo court area di live na e fear with gunshots and kidnappings.