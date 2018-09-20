Image example Minister for Aviation bin promise say Nigeria Air go begin fly bey december

Nigerians still dey wonda wetin make Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announce say dem don match brake for tear rubber national carrier - Nigeria Air as e be say di minister no tok any reason why.

During di tear rubber of di name and logo for Nigeria Air, di aviation minister set December 2018 deadline as di time wen di airline go begin operations wit at least five aeroplane.

Retired captain for Nigeria Airways wey also be former presido Nigeria Aviation Roundtable, Dele Ore tell BBC Pidgin say wetin dey on ground no dey close to di promise to fly December as dem bin announce.

Ore say many reasons fit dey why dem don cancel di airline, but say di most important one na if e neva enta di Air operators Certificates (AOC) process wey get five stages.

"Di minimum time wey tear rubber airline fit use take meet up wit all di five stages, na at least 90 days and I neva see anybodi wey don do am for less," im tok.

Ore still say, "I neva see any tin for ground or even hear if Nigeria Air don begin process any of dis stages dem sake of say if dem don start am, pipo for know as e be say dis no be wetin dem fit hide."

Oga Ore say although e no know wetin truly happun but e know say di goment go like to do evri tin correct, pass through di five stage wey Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) dey recommend and dey check bumper to bumper.

"NCAA must see dia equipment and so many tins especially for di stage four wey di airline must do practical demonstration to show how dem go dey operate plus di route wey dem go dey travel," e add.

Meanwhile di oga for media inside NCAA, Sam Adurogboye tell BBC pidgin say im dey aware of di first stage wey Nigeria Air do but im no know if dem do di second stage because e no follow for committee for di second one.

"Any bodi wen wan enta di aeroplane business must apply for AOC and we go give you certificate wen you don do all five stages, even if na goment Airline if you no meet up we no go give you."