At least 40 pipo na im don die and hundreds lose dia domot dem inside 100 communities for Niger state, north central Nigeria wia floods don scata tins for weeks now.

Gundu village na one of di communities wey flood hama for Niger state and e follow why goment bin declare national disaster for di state on Tuesday.

Dis na di first time Gundu go experience dis kain flood and na afta federal goment begin to build di tear rubber Zungeru dam inside Niger state.

Goment dey build di dam to increase electricity generation for di kontri as di dam suppose contribute about 700 mega watts to di national grid.

Tori be say sabi pipo draw ear give goment officials to comot pipo for di area before dem start to dey build.

Muhammad Sakiru wey be community leader tell BBC Pidgin say goment no gree hear good advice.

Sakiru tok say, "we bin tell goment pipo say di dam diversion wey dem do no too big and e no go fit cari wata wey dey flow from Shiroro dam but goment no hear and now we dey suffer am."

Pipo dey suffer

Wen wata first start to enta Gundu village small small, pipo bin tink say na play play.

But as time begin dey pass, e clear for pipo eye say dis wata don pass garri afta dia house dem start to dey sink.

Jamila Mohammed wey be mama to six pikins na one of di pipo wey di flood affect. She lose evritin wen wata cari her house go for Gundu.

Di flood also affect Yusuf Aliyu wey tok say wata cari im family house wey 50 pipo dey live inside.

"Na about 53 pipo bin dey live for dis house and now everitin don kpafuka," na so Aliyu tok.

Image copyright Other Image example Di flood destroy pipo house for Gundu, many of dem dey IDP camp now

Wen BBC Pidgin visit Gundu community to see as tins dey, except for di birds wey dey sing nobodi dey for ground.

Jamila, her pikin and plenti odas wey di flood affect dey for IDP camp for for Central primary school for Zungeru, wey dey 40 minutes from Gundu,

Dis flood wey don happun don confuse her and odas wey dey struggle to take care of dia pikin dem.

Image copyright Twitter/@Bashir Ahmad Image example Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visit some communities for south east Nigeria wia di flood destroy

Goment go chook eye

BBC Pidgin ask goment why dem no relocate di pipo comot from di area and di commissioner for Works for Niger state, Ibrahim Balarabe say di federal goment bin calculate how much dem go need for relocation project in 2013.

Im say since then, di cost don change say dem don ask di Minister of Housing to do fresh calculation so dem go know how much to give pipo.

Balarabe tok say for now na for temporary camps dey go house affected pipo but dem go still push for fresh calculation.

Balarabe say, "If for 2013 one thousand naira fit build hut house, now di condition don change sake of of inflation and dis na why we need to torchlight fresh rates for market".

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin visit di area and order di join bodi wey dey handle emergency, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) make dem supply building materials to new resettlement site to helep resettle pipo wey di flood affect sharperly.

Affected pipo say no be di first time goment dey promise dis kain tin but dem go wait to see if dis time goment go keep dia promise.